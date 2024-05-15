Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

MC stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $939,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,405 shares of company stock valued at $24,117,609. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

