monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $34.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,242. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $239.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3,093.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.44.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of monday.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $4,968,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,046,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

