Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lessened by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

MNST traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 1,170,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

