Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $402.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

