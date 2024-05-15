Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,050,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,472,000 after buying an additional 153,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 115,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

