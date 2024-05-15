Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $9,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,045,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 35,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $611.79. 1,623,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,478. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.61 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.87.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

