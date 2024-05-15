Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 187,205 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 134,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $1,715,331. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 4,885,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

