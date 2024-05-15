Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 354,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.57. The company had a trading volume of 186,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,570. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

