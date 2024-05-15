Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Plexus worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Plexus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $132,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $132,130.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,539. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.18. 7,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,327. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

