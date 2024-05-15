Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 119.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 2,930,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,632,459. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.