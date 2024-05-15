Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,774,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS traded up $5.47 on Wednesday, hitting $446.98. 41,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.