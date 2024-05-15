Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 469.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,905,000 after buying an additional 332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,121,000 after purchasing an additional 131,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.37.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 471,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,190. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.