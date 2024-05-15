Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $66.42. 7,247,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,439,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.