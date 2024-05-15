Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,893. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

