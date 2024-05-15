Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 396,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.80. 59,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

