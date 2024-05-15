Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. 640,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

