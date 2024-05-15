Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dillard’s worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,232,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DDS traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $457.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.09. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.59 by $2.10. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

