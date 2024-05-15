Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,253 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johns Hopkins University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,738,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,479,000 after buying an additional 62,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,500 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VCLT stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.