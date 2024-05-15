Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.92. The company had a trading volume of 70,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,487. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $207.08 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.55.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

