Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 583,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,981,000 after acquiring an additional 472,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,533,000 after purchasing an additional 410,042 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. 377,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,682. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

