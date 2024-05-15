Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $459,356. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.5 %

Meritage Homes stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.11. 137,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.82. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $189.57.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

