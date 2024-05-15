Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.78 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,934. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

