Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.78 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,934. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

