Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.36. 128,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,372. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

