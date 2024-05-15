MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.04.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading

