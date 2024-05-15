National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.79.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE ZZZ opened at C$26.20 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$878.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.47.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Country Canada

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.