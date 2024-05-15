National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.57.

TSE:SJ opened at C$81.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$78.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.57. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$58.28 and a 52 week high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. Also, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

