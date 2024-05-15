National Bank Financial Weighs in on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.25. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.72.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$90.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

