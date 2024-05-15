National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.62.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.31 million.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

