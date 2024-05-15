Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 69,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,765. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

