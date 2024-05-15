Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

NMM traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. 73,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

