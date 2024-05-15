NBC Securities Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter worth $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of BATS FOCT opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $545.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

