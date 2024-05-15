NBC Securities Inc. Sells 699 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

