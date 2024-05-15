Needham & Company LLC Raises Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $18.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 8,741,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

