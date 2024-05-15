Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Given New $96.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Nelnet Stock Down 0.2 %

Nelnet stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,867. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. Nelnet has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 48.33 and a quick ratio of 35.15.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nelnet will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,624,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Nelnet by 280.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,206,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,200,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth $1,461,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

