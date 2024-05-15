NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NetApp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

View Our Latest Report on NTAP

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.