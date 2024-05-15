Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $611.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.44 and a 200 day moving average of $538.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.61 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $263.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

