Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $655.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $612.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,940. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.61 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $603.44 and its 200 day moving average is $538.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

