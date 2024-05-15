NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CMO Sells $57,181.40 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $57,181.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NETGEAR Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.86. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

