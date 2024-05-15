Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neuronetics

Neuronetics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 20,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $66,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $70,915.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,750 shares of company stock worth $346,775 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 776,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,834 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 229.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,938 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Neuronetics by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.