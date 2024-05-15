Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Newmont worth $46,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,232,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,579,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

