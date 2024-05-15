NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.09 (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NESF traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 78.20 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 4,726,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,939. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 70.30 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.40 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £462.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 13.96.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
