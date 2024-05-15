NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,281,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042,989 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of NextEra Energy worth $261,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12,757.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,008,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,625. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

