NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $303,065,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $141,817,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

