Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NXT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.96.

Nextracker Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

NXT stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,067,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,973. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

