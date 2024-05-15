Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up to $43.01

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.01, but opened at $49.00. Nextracker shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 3,334,500 shares changing hands.

NXT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.96.

The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70.

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

