NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.40 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.
NIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.
NIO Trading Up 6.9 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NIO
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of NIO by 28.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 535,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NIO by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 211,936 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
