Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.00.
NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Nordson stock opened at $271.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson has a 52-week low of $208.90 and a 52-week high of $279.38.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
