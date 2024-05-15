Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.00.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Nordson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nordson by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $271.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson has a 52-week low of $208.90 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.