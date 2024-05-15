Nordwand Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,908,000 after acquiring an additional 826,232 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

