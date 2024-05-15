Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.71. 7,240,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,145,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

