Nordwand Advisors LLC Sells 177,461 Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

Nordwand Advisors LLC lessened its position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,461 shares during the quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of REE Automotive worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of REE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 12,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,299. REE Automotive Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $48.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

